THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A Woodlands resident is a whole lot richer after claiming a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million.

The ticket was purchased at a Kroger at 4747 Research Forest Drive. The drawing happened on Jan. 31.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (28-31-33-57-62), but not the Mega Ball number – which was 10.

The Megaplier number was 2.

Drawings for the Mega Millions broadcast east Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

