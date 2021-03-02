Women-focused coworking space in Houston celebrates one year

A coworking space for women called Sesh-Coworking opened up last year. They hope it is a space where women entrepreneurs can get the support to succeed.

HOUSTON — A coworking space geared for women opened up last year right before the shutdown due to COVID-19. They have been able to stay afloat this year, and now their goal is to help more women continue their entrepreneurial dream.

They’re called Sesh Coworking located in the Fourth Ward.

"We have accountants. We have lawyers, chefs, artists, marketing, sales experts, we run the gamut," said Maggie Segrich, co-founder of Sesh Coworking.

"I was working from home, and I was feeling all the pain points: isolated, lonely and easily distracted," said Meredith Wheeler.

These two ladies created the beautiful space where local women can rent out a spot to work. But the pandemic hit, and they had to close down their doors for nearly two-and-a-half months.

They were able to open up again with social distancing measures and even partitions at desks. And now that many are still working from home, many found themselves needing a space outside of home to work.

"I get here to specifically dedicate time to work rather than a little bit of work, a little bit of house work," said Asal Fahokati, a local entrepreneur.

But they don’t just offer a space to work. They also provide help to women. They know firsthand that female businesses are having an even tougher time staying afloat. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce found female small business owners are less likely to expect future success in this year compared to male owners. That is why Sesh Coworking hopes to help provide women with networking and basic resources to keep their business going.

"With all the other women that are here, listen to their experiences, ask them questions, level up your business," Segrich said.

