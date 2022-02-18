Women warn of attacks by men in Houston

Two women in two different neighborhoods recount terrifying moments while they were simply walking down the street

HOUSTON — “I heard footsteps behind me,” remembers Heights resident Laura Radwan.

Just over a week ago, she says she was walking her 15-month-old daughter home from the park on 12th street between Cortland and Harvard Streets when a man seen in surveillance video captured by a neighbor's camera approached her.

“He had this intense… he looked to be in a hurry. And I just thought it was strange for that time of day and place," said Radwan.

Moments later he reached for her.

“I realized he was lunging towards my waist he started to say, ‘I just need to,’ but before he could finish the sentence I started yelling, 'You need to back up! Get away from me! Do not touch me!’”

Thankfully she ended up safe, but the incident has shaken her.

“Because I used me voice, I intimidated him and he ran away," she says. “I got really lucky."

And across town, near the Galleria, Danine was walking her dog, Bogey, one morning late last month when she saw a white car pull up.

“I noticed a white car pulling in and I thought it was an Uber or the gentleman delivering the papers,” said Danine.

But it wasn’t.

“I was terrified.”

She was looking down at her phone when she says a man with a gun held her up.

“Telling me to give me everything, give me everything, give me everything.”

But when he went to grab Bogey's leash she wouldn't let go.

“He made like to grab for the leash and I said, ‘You’re not taking my dog!’”

She began screaming for her husband who was in the house nearby. Thankfully, he ran away with nothing and she wasn’t hurt.

“I never thought something like that would happen," says Danine.

Radwin says multiple women have come forward on Nextdoor with similar stories.

“I’m hoping that if we can catch early before he’s able to do more harm we can put him away,” she said.

And for both women, they are warning others to take precautions and always look over their shoulder.

HPD says they're investigating several incidents like Radwin's in the Heights area and while they can't confirm yet that they're related they say they're "similar in nature."