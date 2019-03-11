CONROE, Texas — A woman's body was found Sunday morning in the entranceway to private property in Montgomery County.

Authorities said the nude body 50-year-old Leah Vaughn, of Coldspring, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Rose Road, near Willis.

Authorities said they believe Vaughn was a victim of foul play.

Vaughn's cause and manner of death are pending results from a forensic examination and toxicology report.

Anyone with information about Vaughn's death is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Officer at 936-760-5800 and refer to case number 19A354650.

RELATED: Man's body found at oil well site in Chambers County

RELATED: Woman's body found near burning car in Spring-area field

RELATED: Landscaper found dead in Cypress pond after hours-long search; equipment still on his back