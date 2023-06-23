HCSO: Woman's body found behind trash bin in northwest Harris County

There are few details at this point.

HOUSTON — We're following a developing story out of northwest Harris County, where a woman's body was found behind a trash bin.

The investigation is happening along the Tomball Parkway near Fallbrook. When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at around 7:40 a.m., they found the woman's body.

At this point, we don't have any details about the woman's identity or the circumstances surrounding her death.

The sheriff's office has set up a media staging area in a parking lot nearby. As soon as we have more information, we'll update this story.