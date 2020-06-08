Woman’s body found in abandoned car at southeast Houston counseling center

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

HOUSTON — Investigators are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned vehicle in southeast Houston late Wednesday.

It was before 10 p.m. when a security guard found a car parked at the edge of the property for a counseling center in the 11500 block of Hughes, Houston police said.

The guard said he found the car while making his rounds, and when he looked in the back seat he saw the woman’s body.

After an early investigation, police believe the woman died at another location. The silver Chrysler Sebring and her body were abandoned sometime between 6 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.