HOUSTON — Police responded late Wednesday to reports of a body found in a bayou in east Houston.

Port of Houston Police and the Houston Police Department responded to where Brays Bayou meets Buffalo Bayou at about 7:30 p.m.

A passerby was the first to see the woman’s body in the water near Mason's Park. Police said strong currents from afternoon storms delayed the recovery efforts, and the body went downstream from Brays Bayou into Buffalo Bayou.

It took about 90 minutes to recover the body from the time it was first spotted.

The victim’s identity has not been released. It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the water.

At the time of the incident, police said it was a man's body that was found. An update on Thursday morning, however, indicated the victim was a female.

Police said anyone with information about this case can call 713-308-3600.

