FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died after being crushed by the gate in front of her home.

Detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office were called Thursday night to the scene on Broussard Lane. According to deputies, family members had just left the home, and the woman was closing the 12- to 15-foot sliding wrought iron gate when it jumped its track.

The family told investigators it was the first time the gate had fallen.

It's unclear who found the woman's body. Deputies believe the death to be an accident.

