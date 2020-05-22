Woman with dementia goes missing after leaving her home Thursday afternoon

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 64-year-old woman who they said went missing Thursday afternoon.
Police said Emma Bradley has dementia and was last seen on her front porch around 4 p.m.
Bradley was wearing a faded short-sleeved shirt, light brown pants and possibly black sandals, police said. She's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen on her front porch and left on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.
