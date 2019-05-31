HOUSTON — UPDATE: The woman was found safe at Memorial Hermann Hospital according to Houston Police.

---------------

Houston Police are looking for a woman with autism who walked away from her adult daycare Thursday.

Police said Terhass Abraha was last seen Thursday at the daycare at 905 West 34th Street.

Officials said Abraha, 22, was last seen wearing a light long-sleeve shirt with a flower pattern, blue jeans and a black pact. They said Abraha has autism and cannot tell you her name.

Abraha is described as a black female, 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call HPD at (832) 394-1840.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM