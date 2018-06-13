UPDATE -- Officials confirm this woman has been located. Further details were not released.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who was last heard from as she was heading home from Kemah.

Police early Wednesday said Theresia Frazier was last heard from on Sunday.

She sent a text message that she was leaving Kemah with friends, but she has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a maroon or burgundy shirt and blue pants or jeans.

Information concerning Frazier should be referred to the Houston Police Department patrol division at 713-884-3131 or HPD missing persons at 832-394-1840.

Police provided the following description:

Age 20

Gender FEMALE

Height 6'00"

Weight 164

Eyes BROWN

Hair BLACK

Complexion MEDIUM

Race BLACK, OR AFRICAN AMERICAN

