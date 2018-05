HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross a highway Tuesday morning.

Officials said the deputy, who was on duty at the time, struck the woman on Highway 288 near Southmore Road.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m.

The woman was conscious and alert after being hit and she was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, deputies said.

No other information was given by authorities.

A female pedestrian was trying to cross Hwy 288 at Southmore when she was struck by a southbound #HCSO mobile command vehicle at 7:46 a.m. The woman was conscious and alert when she was taken to Memorial Hermann. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/lorXYTOBEj — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 29, 2018

