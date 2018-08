BAYTOWN – A 58-year-old woman was sent to the hospital by Life Flight after she was bitten by a dog in Baytown late Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Ridge Canyon.

The Baytown Police Department said the woman was bitten on the arm and legs. Her injuries may be severe.

It is unclear if the dog belonged to the woman or if the dog belonged to someone in the neighborhood.

