UPDATE: Police identify lost woman found walking alone in Sugar Land; reuniting with family

Several citizens called police to report the woman wandering alone in the Sugar Land area.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — UPDATE: The woman has been identified and is being reunited with her family, according to police.

--------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS INFO: The Sugar Land Police Department needs your help.

They are trying to find the family of a 65-year-old woman who was found walking alone in the Sugar Land area Saturday.

Several citizens spotted the woman and called police to alert them. One person reported she was walking in the direction of Highway 59. Another person said she saw the woman wandering aimlessly at Dulles Avenue and Highway 6 near Harbor Freight at about 6 p.m.

Police found the woman at about 11 p.m. on Dulles Avenue and Plantation Bend. She was found in good health, however, police said she is disoriented and is not able to provide her name or tell them where she lives.

SLPD NEEDS YOUR HELP: Update 8:58 AM: We have received several responses from citizens seeing her in different areas,... Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Saturday, July 31, 2021

The woman is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a pink shirt, khaki Capri pants, black sandals and a green jacket. She was also carrying a small purse-like bag, according to police.



Anyone who has information that can help Sugar Land police identify this woman is urged to call 281- 275-2020.