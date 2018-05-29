HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman was struck and killed by a driver while walking on a dark road late Sunday.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Mykawa near the South Sam Houston Parkway.

According to police, the woman was walking on a part of Mykawa where there is no lighting when a driver in a Mazda hit her. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Mazda driver stopped to wait for police. Officers said the man was very distraught over the incident.

No charges are expected in the case.

