HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was struck and killed by an SUV Monday in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, the woman was struck by the SUV at the intersection of Wimbledon Estates Drive and Stuebner Airline Road, which is near Klein High School, just before 7 p.m. Deputies said she was in her 40s.

The woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck, deputies said, but a witness said the driver of the SUV had a green light at the time of the incident.

The woman was taken to an area trauma center but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The SUV that struck the woman was occupied by a mother, father and two children, none of which sustained injuries. The family remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Deputies said the woman was trying to get home to her apartment after picking up groceries from a nearby store.

