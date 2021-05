Houston police are responding to a fatal assault Sunday in a neighborhood near W. Orem and Buffalo Speedway.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with a cut to her neck Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call at a home in the 3300 block of Wuthering Heights at 7:58 a.m. That's near W. Orem Drive and Buffalo Speedway.

The victim was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

Investigators said they have one person is in custody.

HPD said the scene is still active and multiple units remain at the scene.