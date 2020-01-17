HOUSTON — A woman was shot to death Thursday in southeast Houston.

Around 7 p.m., police said, they got a call about hearing gunshots near a burned-out building that's next to a food mart on Cullen Boulevard, in Sunnyside.

When they arrived, they found the woman behind the burned-out building. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Police said they believe the victim is in her 30s, but have not identified her. Police also said they don't know the motive for the shooting, have no one in custody and there are no known suspects.

The 911 caller did not remain at the scene, according to police.

