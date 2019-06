HOUSTON — A woman was killed after her husband allegedly shot her at a home in west Houston, according to Houston police.

Officers said around 10:17 a.m. Saturday, the man shot the woman at the home in the 2600 block of Cedarmoor Court.

The woman died at the scene, HFD says.

It's unclear if the victim's husband is in custody.

Details are very limited at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: