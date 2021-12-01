Woman shoots, injures roommate teaching her about a gun in southwest Houston

The roommate said she didn't know the gun was loaded when it accidently went off, according to investigators.

A woman was shot and injured while teaching her roommate about guns at their apartment in the Westwood area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 10200 block of West Forum Drive about 10 p.m. Monday .

The roommate said she had never held a gun before and didn't realize it was loaded, according to investigators. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot in the face.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.