Woman shoots, injures roommate teaching her about a gun in southwest Houston

A woman was shot and injured while teaching her roommate about guns at their apartment in the Westwood area, according to the Houston Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 10200 block of West Forum Drive about 10 p.m. Monday .
The roommate said she had never held a gun before and didn't realize it was loaded, according to investigators. Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot in the face.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No charges have been file and the case is still under investigation.