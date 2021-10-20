Woman shot multiple times during SWAT standoff that lasted nearly four hours in Humble, say investigators

A man was taken into custody shortly after a robot was sent in and shots were fired.

HUMBLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital and a man in custody after a SWAT standoff that lasted nearly four hours in Humble.

The Harris County Constable’s Office responded to a home on Atascocita Shores around 11:30 p.m. after they say a woman called 911, asking for help.

They say they were met by a man with a rifle and that’s when a SWAT team was called. After multiple attempts to negotiate with the man, a robot was sent in.

That’s when shots were fired in the home. Authorities say the woman inside was shot multiple times. Deputies say she was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. She was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.

A man is in custody, and a woman in critical condition after a four hour swat stand off in Humble.



This was on Atascocita Shores Dr. @KHOU #KHOU11



Latest details from Sheriff Deputies: pic.twitter.com/kuQg3EUvAJ — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) October 20, 2021

At this point, we don’t know the relationship, if any, between the man and the woman.

The man was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired.