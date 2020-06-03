HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in northwest Harris County say an investigation is on-going after a woman shot a person she thought was an intruder at her home overnight.

The shooting was reported in the 7600 block of Oak Sage at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Captain John Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies she didn’t expect any company, and she shot the intruder when she got nervous. She later learned the person she shot was actually a male friend, deputies said.

The woman was detained for further questioning. At this time no names or charges have been released.

Deputies said the man suffered one gunshot wound to his upper torso but is expected to survive.

