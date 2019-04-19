HOUSTON — A 69-year-old woman is in custody after she set herself and her house on fire while officers attempted to serve her a murder warrant for allegedly killing her husband last year, according to Houston police.

This happened in the 9900 block of Valley Wind just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say Janet Alexander did not want to surrender so she used gas to start a fire.

“We ran out and it was full of all the emergency vehicles,” said neighbor Charles Williams.

People all over the neighborhood saw the smoke and flames.

“Me and my son in law were sitting outside and we saw the fire trucks and everything,” said neighbor Jack Guinn.

Firefighters broke in and put out the fire quickly. Janet was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Views from Air 11 showed one side of the home charred with a doorway or window busted out.

Janet's husband, 64-year-old Lionel Alexander, was stabbed to death at the couple's home on April 27, 2018. Janet told police that they had been arguing earlier and it escalated. Janet was taken to the hospital that night for non-life-threatening injuries.

The case was sent to a grand jury and Janet was ultimately charged with her husband's death.

