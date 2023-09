Police said the 18-wheeler driver didn't stop.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after she was struck by a big rig in downtown Houston Friday night, according to police. Police said the big rig didn’t stop.

It happened near Franklin and Travis around 7 p.m. At this point, we don’t know the identity of the woman or the circumstances around the incident.

Franklin is closed for the investigation. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

