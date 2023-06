Airport officials said two runways were closed for about 15 minutes while the woman was taken into custody.

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found on a runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to officials.

Airport officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m.

She was caught and arrested. It's unclear what charges she is facing.

Runways 15 left and 15 right were closed for about 15 minutes. They reopened around 8:45 p.m.