HOUSTON — A woman is expected to survive after she was hit by two vehicles on the Gulf Freeway service road in southeast Houston.

According to police, she was attempting to run away from officers when she was struck.

This happened in the 8200 block of the Gulf Freeway service road.

Houston police said shortly before 2 p.m. undercover officers were conducting an investigation into complaints of prostitution in the area.

The woman was picked up by undercover officers and put into a vehicle.

Police said the officers never identified themselves as HPD, but the woman may have felt she was dealing with police so she decided to run away.

She was struck by two vehicles and rushed to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police have not released her identity but said she was born in 1997.

