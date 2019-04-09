HOUSTON — Police hope that surveillance video will help them capture a woman behind a what they say was a violent robbery last month.

The video is from August 14. In it, you can see a woman sitting on the curb outside a bar along North Main. Another woman approaches and the two start to talk.

The video then shows the suspect push the other woman’s face to the ground while trying to get a purse. The victim tried to get back up and the suspect grabbed her arm and threw her back to the ground.

The suspect then got into a Honda minivan with a Hispanic man. That man pointed what appears to be an assault rifle at the victim. The suspects then took off.

KHOU

The female suspect is described as Hispanic in her early 20s. She’s around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has brown hair. The male suspect is in his late 20s.

If you know either of the suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit a tip online.

