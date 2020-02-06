Woman rescued after being trapped in manhole for several days

HOUSTON — Several Harris County constables helped Klein firefighters rescue a woman who fell into a manhole in north Harris County.
Authorities said the woman was trapped for several days.
She was found on Tuesday but it's unclear exactly when she fell into the manhole in the 7200 block of North Grand Parkway, in the Klein area.
The woman was being checked out by first responders and Harris County Constable Mark Herman said the woman was alert and breathing. The woman's identity has not been revealed and it's unclear why she was in the area, which appears to a construction area.
