HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies near Katy were called to a reported shooting at a home overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 22500 block of Auburn Valley Lane, near Clay and Grand Parkway.

Captain T. Shelton said they found blood trails, shell casings and drug paraphernalia at a home, but whoever was shot was no longer at the scene.

Earlier reports indicated a woman was shot inside the home and went to the hospital by private vehicle, but detectives have not yet released or confirmed further information.

The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit are investigating.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch #HTownRush for the latest.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter