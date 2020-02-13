HOUSTON — A man police are calling a suspected serial rapist is in jail and a woman involved in a 2017 burglary case with Brandon Carter, 28, said she's glad he's back behind bars.

"That scared me, that really, really scared me," said Kafena Lloyd, who says he broke into her home with a hammer and a gun in the middle of the night three years ago.

She was not raped but said she moved out of town because she was scared.

On Wednesday night, Carter appeared before a judge for a different reason. He’s facing three new charges: Two aggravated sexual assaults and one credit card abuse. His bond was set at $225,000.

Houston police said he tied up his victims, sexually assaulted them and, in one case, forced them to shower in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Lloyd said, in her case, her daughter was able to call 911 before anyone got hurt.

“I had my niece in their, I had my nephew in there, he was 4-years-old at the time, I had my daughter in there at that time, God forbid, he could have harmed anyone of us in the house," she said.

Carter was sentenced to a year in jail for the previous case.

We’ve learned from court documents Carter is asking for a mental health evaluation this time around.

In the meantime, Houston police said there could be more victims. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS (8477).

