HOUSTON — A high-speed chase ended northeast of Houston after a woman led police on a pursuit all the way from Chambers County.

At one point, three HPD units tried to box the driver in but the driver was able to elude them.

A few minutes later, she pulled over on the shoulder but when a DPS trooper approached her car with the gun drawn, she took off again.

Officers were finally able to trap the driver near Kingwood, just past the San Jacinto River. She was forcibly removed from the vehicle after refusing to get out.

The chase originated in on Interstate 10 before eventually landing on Highway 59 northbound. Multiple agencies were involved.

The driver is suspected of committing a traffic violation before the chase. It's not clear why she took off.

HPD assisted both the Harris and Chambers County sheriff's offices.

