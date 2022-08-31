Woman shoots man to death after he attacked her and another woman, Pasadena police say

The man was shot twice after attacking two different women and crashing into several parked cars near a business, according to police.

PASADENA, Texas — A man was shot and killed after outside of a laboratory business in Pasadena after attacking two women and crashing into several cars, according to police.

The incident began just after midnight Wednesday on South Houston Road outside of Univar Solutions laboratory.

Investigators said a man was standing outside of the business when he started yelling at a woman and hitting the side window of her car. The woman was able to eventually get in her car and drove out of the gated parking lot.

According to investigators, that's when the man got into a car and drove through the closed electric gate of the parking lot, hitting several cars.

Another woman grabbed her handgun and confronted the man before shooting him twice after he attacked her, police said.