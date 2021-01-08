Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on North Freeway feeder road, deputies say

Cypress Creek EMS found the woman and pronounced her dead about an hour after she was struck, the sheriff's office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on the North Freeway feeder road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 9:45 p.m. from the 14800 block of the northbound feeder road near Airtex Drive.

Investigators said the woman was either standing, walking or crossing the service road when she failed to yield the right of way and was struck.

According to deputies, the driver didn't stop and kept going.

Cypress Creek EMS found the victim in the roadway and she was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m. She has been identified as Sara Zamarripa.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the HCSO or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.