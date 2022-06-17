Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Humble area

This happened in the 19300 block of W Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 19300 block of W Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960.

The sheriff said a Honda Civic was exiting from a private driveway when it was hit by a BMW. The impact of the crash then caused the BMW to strike a Jeep.

The deceased woman was driving the Honda Civic, according to the sheriff. Her identity has not been released, but the sheriff said she is in her 50s. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured in this crash.

The sheriff said investigators are on scene to determine if any charges will be filed.

Check back for updates on this story.