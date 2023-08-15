Woman run over, killed by garbage truck outside restaurant in northwest Houston

Police said the parking lot of the restaurant was unlit at the time of the crash.

HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a garbage truck Tuesday morning outside of a northwest Houston restaurant.

Police said the woman was lying in the parking lot of the restaurant on Gessner just before 5 a.m. when she was run over.

First responders arrived and pronounced the 47-year-old woman dead at the scene. Police said she was wearing dark-colored clothing and that the parking was also unlit.

"There's no signs of intoxication or recklessness," police told KHOU 11. "It's just an unfortunate accident."

Police said the truck was on duty at the time of the accident and that they have footage of the incident from the truck to aid their investigation.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.