HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the deadly fire that began Christmas morning.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials.

The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m.

Officials initially said one person was successfully rescued from the fire. Later, officials confirmed a woman was dead while a man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. KHOU 11 has a crew at the scene and we'll update this story as soon as we get more information.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube