Houston woman accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby from apartment

Kristie Julian was arrested the same day she took the baby. The baby has been returned to her mother.

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old Houston woman is behind bars after she was accused of kidnapping a two-day-old baby from a Third Ward apartment complex on Friday.

The woman arrested was Kristie Julian. She appeared in court over the weekend and Tuesday morning after police said she took the baby from her mother and told law enforcement it was hers.

In court, it was said that Julian was at the Third Ward apartment with the baby's mother and the baby and she allegedly asked the mother to hold the baby.

She was told no and when the mother went to the restroom, Julian grabbed the baby and took off.

Houston police arrested Julian the same day and returned the baby to the mother.

Julian is in jail on a $20,000 bond. She has no prior convictions or charges.

If she gets released on bond, she is not to have any contact with the mother and the baby or be within 200 feet of any address where the mother lives, works, or goes to school.