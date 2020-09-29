1 woman injured, several houses struck in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block o Tierwester Street.

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting late Monday left one person injured in southeast Houston, according to investigators.

Houston police officers were on patrol around 9:30 p.m. near a Pleasant Food Mart in the 7200 block of Tierwester Street when they heard gunshots.

Investigators said police went to scope it out and stubbled on the drive-by shooting. According to officers, several cars in the store parking lot and nearby houses were hit by gunfire.

An adult woman was found with minor injuries and taken to the hospital. Police said she was treated and then released.

Investigators believe one of the suspects involved ran into a nearby wooded area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.