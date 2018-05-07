HOUSTON - A woman was taken to the hospital after her home caught fire in south Houston just after midnight Thursday.

The fire broke out at the home on Corksie Street near Scott Street. Neighbors saw flames coming from the home and broke a window to a bedroom to where the woman was trapped inside.

The grandmother was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Her daughter says her dog was also inside the home at the time but couldn't get out and died.

Two other adults and two children also live in the home but were not there at the time. The victim's daughter said the home is a total loss.

