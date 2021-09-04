HPD: Woman distracted by phone hit, killed by vehicle in SW Houston

Police said the driver had the right-of-way and showed no signs of intoxication.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed Thursday night after she tried o walk across an intersection in southwest Houston.

This happened in the 10900 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Witnesses who stayed on scene after the crash told police the woman, who they said wasn't paying attention because she was on her phone, crossed the intersection and was hit by a vehicle that had a green light.

The driver stayed on scene and first responders were called.

The woman was pronounced dead when EMS arrived.

Police said the driver was checked and didn't show any signs of intoxication.

Video of the scene shows the intersection is not well lit and police said that could possibly be one of the factors that led to this crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

