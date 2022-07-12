HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by truck in E. Harris County

Investigators said heavy fog may have made it hard for the driver to see, so far there's no word on any possible charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in east Harris County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

This happened just before 10 p.m. on Garth Road just north of the East Freeway.

Harris County deputies said a couple was crossing the street near Garth Road as a truck approached. A car in front of the truck slowed down to let them cross, but the truck's driver switched lanes and hit the woman.