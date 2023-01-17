Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.
This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive.
Houston police said the officer did not have lights or a siren on when the woman stepped into the roadway. The officer hit her, and she died at the scene.
This is the second deadly pedestrian crash involving a Houston police officer since the new year.
Houston police are investigating the deaths.