HOUSTON – The body of an elderly woman was found Tuesday after firefighters put out a fire at a home in west Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the fire happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of Pagewood Lane.

Homicide investigators responding to 8706 Pagewood Lane. Deceased person found in residence after @HoustonFire personnel extinguished a fire. Incident occurred about 745 pm. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 9, 2018

Homicide investigators are on scene. There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

© 2018 KHOU