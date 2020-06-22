HPD: Woman found dead in parked vehicle near Meyerland area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Monday morning inside a parked vehicle near the Meyerland area.
Officers responded to a business parking lot in the 5300 block of Braeswood Boulevard at 9 a.m.
Investigators said the victim had bruises on her body, but there’s no other information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
