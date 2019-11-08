MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead in Lake Conroe Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1.

Around 10 a.m., Ramona Manchester, 60, was found dead in the water. Deputies said she was last seen late Saturday night by her parents who live in the area.

It's unclear exactly how she died. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Lake Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

