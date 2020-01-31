HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a southeast Houston grocery store.

According to police, the man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Fiesta parking lot in the 800 block of South Wayside Drive.

The victim's girlfriend told police she found her boyfriend shot to death in the car when she came out of the store.

It's not clear if police have anyone in custody or if they have a description of a suspect. A motive for the shooting is also not known.

