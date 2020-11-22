Woman ejected, killed in crash on West Road, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears the woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt and had the door open when her vehicle was struck on West Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday after two men got into a fight at a bank near the intersection of West Road and I-45, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it appears that some sort of disturbance broke out between the two men in the bank parking lot. One of the men got into a car being driven by the 19-year-old woman, who sped away on West Road without her seatbelt on and the door open, according to preliminary reports.

Gonzalez said a possibly impaired driver struck the teen's car, ejecting her. She was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities said she hit her head on the pavement. The sheriff said the driver of the truck that struck the car attempted to leave the scene on foot but was apprehended nearby and arrested.

"It’s not 2 in the morning on Saturday night. It’s not Friday. It’s 1:30 in the afternoon on a Sunday and alcohol is yet again at least a factor in a young woman dying on the side of the road," said Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The two men involved in the initial altercation were detained, but it's unclear if they're going to be charged with anything. The man who got in the woman's car was not injured.

The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid. Investigators said he could also face additional charges.