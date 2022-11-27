Deputies rescue woman and dog from high water after car slides off road

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said they were able to rescue the woman and her dog after her car slid into a ditch.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman and her dog were rescued from their vehicle after getting stuck in high water, according to Constable Ted Heap's office.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 5 rescued the woman Saturday night in Bear Creek Park.

They said the woman encountered high water while she was driving through the park. When she tried to turn around, she accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch.

The woman and her small dog crawled into the back seat to call for help after she couldn't exit the vehicle. Deputies were able to locate them with the help of a witness. A deputy then got in the water to help them escape.

Heap said it's a reminder to avoid driving into high water because covered roads can hide dips and debris.