HOUSTON — A large fire destroyed a home overnight north of downtown Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Paschall at about 1:41 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the two-story home when firefighters arrived. A woman and her dog safely escaped the flames.

No injuries were reported.

It’s believed the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second, although arson investigators said it was too dangerous to go in and begin the investigation as to what started the fire.

HFD said firefighters had some trouble battling the fire due to fences around the property.

