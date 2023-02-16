HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by SUV along Highway 249

Deputies said the area is poorly lit and the woman failed to give the right of way to the driver.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Highway 249 heading north just northwest of Bammel North Houston Road.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian crash. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the roadway.

The woman was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, deputies said.