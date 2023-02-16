HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by SUV along Highway 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was hit by a car in north Harris County early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
This happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Highway 249 heading north just northwest of Bammel North Houston Road.
Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian crash. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the roadway.
The woman was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, deputies said.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated. Deputies said the area was poorly lit and the woman failed to give the right of way to the driver.